Mizuho Increases American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target to $23.00

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

NYSE:AAT opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. American Assets Trust has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 18.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

