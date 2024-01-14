Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 92.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 36.4% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,686,000 after purchasing an additional 94,810 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Moderna by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 81.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 116,840 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,238. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 0.8 %

MRNA stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $207.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

