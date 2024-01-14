Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 17.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 27.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 283,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,914,000 after purchasing an additional 61,138 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $545,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE MOH opened at $380.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $386.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $364.59 and a 200-day moving average of $335.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOH. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.30.

Get Our Latest Report on MOH

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total transaction of $369,638.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.