Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Short Interest Update

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 209,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Momentus Trading Down 23.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNTS opened at $0.96 on Friday. Momentus has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($7.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Momentus had a negative net margin of 3,625.75% and a negative return on equity of 353.46%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Momentus

Momentus Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Momentus in the 1st quarter valued at $3,469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Momentus by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Momentus by 1,124.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 770,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 707,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Momentus by 319.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 882,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 672,402 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Momentus by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 343,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

