Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Short Interest Update

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the December 15th total of 209,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Momentus Trading Down 23.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ MNTS opened at $0.96 on Friday. Momentus has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12.
Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($7.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Momentus had a negative net margin of 3,625.75% and a negative return on equity of 353.46%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Momentus
Momentus Company Profile
Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
