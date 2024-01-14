Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Stake Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after acquiring an additional 42,142 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $59.05 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cfra upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

