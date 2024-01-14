Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Position Increased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Markel Corp increased its stake in Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $379.79 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $278.23 and a twelve month high of $396.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.91 and a 200-day moving average of $346.66. The firm has a market cap of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $366.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moody’s news, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $294,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $212,188.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,265 shares of company stock worth $3,817,168 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

