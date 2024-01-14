Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 267,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.12. The firm has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.90.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

