Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.40

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.40 and traded as high as C$5.58. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.58, with a volume of 13,011 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Up 2.4 %
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Sime Armoyan purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,480.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 153,200 shares of company stock valued at $803,462. 77.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Morguard Real Estate Inv.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
