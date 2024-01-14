My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Down 27.4% in December

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 27.4% from the December 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

My Size Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYSZ traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 20,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,887. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. My Size has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.20. My Size had a negative return on equity of 211.41% and a negative net margin of 127.18%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Analysts anticipate that My Size will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on My Size from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of My Size

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in My Size stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.20% of My Size at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space.

Featured Stories

