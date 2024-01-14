MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MYR Group from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti raised MYR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MYR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.25.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MYRG

MYR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $139.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.06. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $94.75 and a fifty-two week high of $156.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $939.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.48 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MYR Group will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MYR Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 585.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

(Get Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.