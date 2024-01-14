National Bankshares Trims Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Target Price to $53.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

OVV stock opened at $41.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.64. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $52.47.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

In related news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ovintiv by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.0% in the second quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

