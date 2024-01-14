Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $349,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,589 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after buying an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,916,366,000 after purchasing an additional 200,322 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $580,568,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $63.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.98 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,824.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.44.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

