Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,400 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 347,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

Neo Performance Materials Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS NOPMF opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.88. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $9.08.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

