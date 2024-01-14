NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,087 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTAP has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

Get Our Latest Report on NetApp

NetApp Stock Down 0.3 %

NTAP opened at $86.67 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.73 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.