Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Increased by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $492.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,003,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $470.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $434.66. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $503.41.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.67.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

