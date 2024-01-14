Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $492.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,003,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,424. The company has a fifty day moving average of $470.86 and a 200-day moving average of $434.54. The company has a market capitalization of $215.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $503.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

