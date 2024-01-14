New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE:GBR opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.
New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.
