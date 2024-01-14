New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:GBR opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11.

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

