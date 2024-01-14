Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 129.8% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 164,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 92,778 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Newell Brands by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 112,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 83,498 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Simmons Bank increased its position in Newell Brands by 45.7% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 31,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,257.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -20.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

