Nicolet Bankshares (NIC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Monday, January 15th.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $85.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

NIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Insider Activity at Nicolet Bankshares

In related news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 942 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $76,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 942 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $76,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 9,387 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $760,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,837 shares of company stock worth $4,153,075. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIC. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

