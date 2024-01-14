Ninepoint Partners LP Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 7.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 307,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 20,058 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in PayPal by 221.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 11,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 17.8% during the third quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 17.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

PayPal Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,282,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,569,771. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average is $61.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

