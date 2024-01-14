Ninepoint Partners LP Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,957 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.1% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,018,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,460. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.14. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $246.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

