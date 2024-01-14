Ninepoint Partners LP Makes New $77.36 Million Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,250,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $77,355,000. Suncor Energy makes up about 7.4% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP owned approximately 0.17% of Suncor Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 227.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 260,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 181,194 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 783.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 151,469 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 693,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,330,000 after buying an additional 300,677 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 636.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,979,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,315,000 after buying an additional 2,575,300 shares in the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SU traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $32.78. 2,867,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,591,120. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.393 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Get Our Latest Report on SU

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.