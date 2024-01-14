Ninepoint Partners LP Reduces Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ninepoint Partners LP reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,558 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its position in CSX by 64.2% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CSX stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,727,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,716,979. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

