Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the December 15th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS NPNYY opened at $6.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

