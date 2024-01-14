noco-noco (NASDAQ:NCNC) Stock Price Up 7.9%

noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNC – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 914,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,194,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

noco-noco Stock Up 7.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23.

Get noco-noco alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On noco-noco

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNC. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in noco-noco during the third quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in noco-noco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in noco-noco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About noco-noco

noco-noco Inc operates as an early-stage decarbonization solution provider in Asia. The company engages in manufacturing and leasing battery products, including batteries and BEVs to commercial transportation companies, and of ESS to renewable power plants and other power plants requiring grid stabilization and backup power; and the provision of carbon abatement solutions for landowners and carbon credit sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for noco-noco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for noco-noco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.