Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,473,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,835,000 after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nucor by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,086,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,111,000 after purchasing an additional 210,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,806,000 after purchasing an additional 327,041 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 11,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.83, for a total transaction of $2,031,953.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,615 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,160.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,830 shares of company stock valued at $12,647,513. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $168.89 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.89. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.50.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

