NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.67.

NuStar Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NuStar Energy stock opened at $18.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.73. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $17.53.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.58 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 131.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.70%.

Institutional Trading of NuStar Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 44.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6,952.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

