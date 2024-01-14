Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Short Interest Down 62.7% in December

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the December 15th total of 519,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 656,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of JQC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,678. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.37%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
Featured Stories
