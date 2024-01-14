Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the December 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NMZ remained flat at $9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. 308,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,313. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,948,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after buying an additional 28,498 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,021,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 108,578 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 608,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 122,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 465,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 32,145 shares during the last quarter.
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
