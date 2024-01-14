Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the December 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMZ remained flat at $9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. 308,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,313. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

In related news, insider Terence J. Toth sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $35,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,948,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after buying an additional 28,498 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,021,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after buying an additional 108,578 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 608,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 122,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 465,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 32,145 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

