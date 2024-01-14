Oasis Network Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $775.13 million and approximately $22.90 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.15 or 0.05924670 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00086523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00030902 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00015302 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00023850 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00008108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

