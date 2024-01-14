Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ONCT

Oncternal Therapeutics Trading Up 16.5 %

ONCT stock opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.41. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,330.05% and a negative return on equity of 85.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 192,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 167,268 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 155,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.