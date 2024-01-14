OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Buys Shares of 46,100 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. MetLife accounts for about 2.0% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.6% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in MetLife by 8.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 0.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 181,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.62.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $68.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average is $62.71.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

