OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Invests $6.07 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,066,000. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 4.2% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $363.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a PE ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.65 and a 52-week high of $366.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.20.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

