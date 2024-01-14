Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

NYSE OTIS opened at $86.21 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.72.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

