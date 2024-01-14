Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.
Oxford Lane Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.0 %
OXLCP opened at $23.25 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
