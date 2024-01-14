Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (OXLCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

Oxford Lane Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.0 %

OXLCP opened at $23.25 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Lane Capital

About Oxford Lane Capital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. ( NASDAQ:OXLCP Free Report ) by 8,500.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.