Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQL)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQL opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $25.34.

