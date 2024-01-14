Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Socha Financial Group LLC

Socha Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 7.4% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Socha Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $15,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 55,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 22,924 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 63,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period.

Shares of COWZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,923,303 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.02.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

