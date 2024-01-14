Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Short Interest Down 27.0% in December

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTNGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,600 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 552,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the third quarter worth about $135,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Palatin Technologies by 115,168.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

PTN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. 238,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 583.06% and a negative net margin of 413.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Further Reading

