Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Short Interest Down 27.0% in December

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,600 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 552,500 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the third quarter worth about $135,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Palatin Technologies by 115,168.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. 238,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 583.06% and a negative net margin of 413.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Further Reading

