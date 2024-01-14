Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 228 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after buying an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after buying an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $204.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Melius lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

