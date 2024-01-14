Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,793 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJR. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 125,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,797,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $19,708,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.77. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

