Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Buys 346 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 97,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter.

DMXF stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.79. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The firm has a market cap of $567.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

