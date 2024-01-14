Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 0.5% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $409.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.37. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $273.89 and a fifty-two week high of $412.92.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

