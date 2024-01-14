Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 36,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $235.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.57 and a 200-day moving average of $237.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

