Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT opened at $59.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

