Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Sells 280 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $173.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $175.32.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

