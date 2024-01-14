Patton Fund Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,490 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PNW. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PNW traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.25. The company had a trading volume of 681,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day moving average is $76.27. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.49. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $68.55 and a one year high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

