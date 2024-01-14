Patton Fund Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $4.72 on Friday, reaching $271.64. 440,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,132. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.29. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.60.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

