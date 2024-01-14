Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,935 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 71,854.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 526,000,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,631,900,000 after purchasing an additional 525,269,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,757 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,940,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,741,000 after acquiring an additional 80,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.20. 1,041,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,523. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.64. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TAP. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.