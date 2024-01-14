Patton Fund Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Patton Fund Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,604 shares during the period. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust comprises 0.7% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,299,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,658 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,950,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,236,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,015,000 after acquiring an additional 773,344 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,024,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 716.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 519,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 455,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

GSG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.29. The company had a trading volume of 474,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,096. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

