Patton Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,652,000 after buying an additional 180,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,482,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,776 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Cummins by 99,156.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,354,000 after acquiring an additional 70,677 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.88.

NYSE CMI traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $237.15. 520,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,030. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

